City of Hickory launches Litter Quitter campaign

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Appearance Commission (CAC) unveiled a new anti-litter campaign called Litter Quitter during the Hickory City Council meeting on April 20.

The Litter Quitter campaign was born from the desire to protect the environment and natural beauty of Hickory from the persistent presence of litter.

“Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up, and can hurt the environment, tourism, and our quality of life,” said Cal Overby, CAC liaison and planning manager for the City of Hickory. “The CAC’s mission is to enhance the appearance of the City of Hickory by advising on and implementing programs of general community beautification. The Hickory Litter Quitter campaign fits perfectly with this mission.”

The Litter Quitter campaign will include educational social media posts, a video competition for the community, marketing collateral, promotional items, local events and presentations, and coordinated litter sweeps each spring and fall.

The campaign will kick off on Saturday, May 1, during the Earth Day/Arbor Day celebration at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market. People are encouraged to stop by the community booth to learn more about becoming a Hickory Litter Quitter.