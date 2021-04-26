City of Hickory launches Litter Quitter campaign

HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Appearance Commission (CAC) unveiled a new anti-litter campaign called Litter Quitter during the Hickory City Council meeting on April 20.
The Litter Quitter campaign was born from the desire to protect the environment and natural beauty of Hickory from the persistent presence of litter.
“Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up, and can hurt the environment, tourism, and our quality of life,” said Cal Overby, CAC liaison and planning manager for the City of Hickory. “The CAC’s mission is to enhance the appearance of the City of Hickory by advising on and implementing programs of general community beautification. The Hickory Litter Quitter campaign fits perfectly with this mission.”
The Litter Quitter campaign will include educational social media posts, a video competition for the community, marketing collateral, promotional items, local events and presentations, and coordinated litter sweeps each spring and fall.
The campaign will kick off on Saturday, May 1, during the Earth Day/Arbor Day celebration at the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market. People are encouraged to stop by the community booth to learn more about becoming a Hickory Litter Quitter.
“This campaign is designed to inspire people to change behavior and make a public commitment to not ever litter,” said Charlie Hayes, chair of the CAC. “Hickory is a wonderful place to call home and we all need to do our part to protect and preserve our community.”
In fall 2019, Mayor Hank Guess and the Hickory City Council requested the Community Appearance Commission investigate ways of reducing and preventing litter within the city. In considering the topic, the CAC heard from representatives from the city’s sanitation division and police department, as well as Keep Catawba County Beautiful. From these discussions, the CAC determined that educational activities and volunteer work were likely the most effective methods to promote a cleaner community.
The CAC then enlisted the help of the city's office of communications to develop an educational and engaging campaign to encourage community participation. Initially slated to roll out in spring 2020, the Litter Quitter campaign was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the continued concern for litter, the CAC decided to coordinate the launch of the Litter Quitter campaign around Earth Day/Arbor Day this year.
Stay tuned to the city’s social media channels for Litter Quitter posts and additional details about the upcoming video competition for the community.
For more information about becoming a Hickory Litter Quitter and to sign the Litter Quitter Pledge, visit www.hickorync.gov/litter-quitter.