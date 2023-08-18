HICKORY — Enjoy reduced pricing on leaf compost during the City of Hickory’s End of Summer Sale.

Leaf compost is now available for $10 per 3-yard scoop (full-size pickup truck load) at the City of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility on Cloninger Mill Road.

The facility is currently open for compost sales on Fridays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The hours will remain the same while supply is available.

The leaf compost is made from leaves and yard waste collected by Solid Waste crews throughout the year that are then ground into useable material for your landscape.

Leaf compost has many benefits for landscaping and gardening. It provides nutrients for plants and vegetables, controls weeds, conserves water, prevents erosion, and increases soil texture and fertility.

For more information, call the Hickory Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.