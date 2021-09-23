City of Conover names planning director

CONOVER — The City of Conover announced the promotion of Erik Schlichting as Planning Director. Over the last 25 years, Schlichting has worked in the Conover Planning Department in various roles.

First hired in 1996 as a Geographical Information Systems Technician, promoted to GIS Coordinator in 2000, and to Planner GIS Specialist in 2019, Schlichting has been integral to the work of the department being involved with review of development proposals, managing rezoning applications and assisting the work to update the zoning code.