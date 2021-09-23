 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Conover names planning director
0 Comments

City of Conover names planning director

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — The City of Conover announced the promotion of Erik Schlichting as Planning Director. Over the last 25 years, Schlichting has worked in the Conover Planning Department in various roles.

First hired in 1996 as a Geographical Information Systems Technician, promoted to GIS Coordinator in 2000, and to Planner GIS Specialist in 2019, Schlichting has been integral to the work of the department being involved with review of development proposals, managing rezoning applications and assisting the work to update the zoning code. 

Schlichting

Schlichting
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The world tallest Ferris wheel in Dubai is ready to roll

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert