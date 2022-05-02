City of Conover honored at league conference

CONOVER — The North Carolina League of Municipalities Local Leadership Foundation has announced the winners of its 2022 annual awards program, recognizing 13 municipalities out of the 540 municipalities served by the league.

The City of Conover was among the award winners, which were honored during NCLM’s annual conference CityVision taking place in Wilmington. The Local Leadership Foundation Awards featured nine categories, for which there were 11 winners and two honorable mentions.

Conover was awarded the Rural and Small-Town Innovation Award, honoring rural small municipalities that implemented an innovative and successful economic development initiative. The project that was recognized was Conover’s Manufacturing Solutions Center Phase II project.

Since 2010, the City of Conover has partnered with the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC), a component of the Catawba Valley Community College System, to create job opportunities in Conover and facilitate advancements in manufacturing and technology. The city previously partnered with MSC for the development of its first permanent site in Conover (MSC I) and is now developing a second site, the MSC II. The MSC has been so successful in the past and has grown so much that creation of a second site was necessitated.

In 2021, the City of Conover received a $9 million special appropriation from the State of North Carolina for the construction and equipment of a second MSC site in Conover, also located in the heart of the city at Conover Station. The funds were also used for an upfit of the existing MSCI and the addition of updated equipment and two clean rooms. This project has been a public-partnership between the city, the MSC, and Whiskbroom, a private investment firm. The new building is a two-story, 75,000-square-foot facility that will house both the MSC and a privately owned portion that will house local manufacturers.

The mission of the Manufacturing Solutions Center is to help U.S. manufacturers increase sales, improve quality and improve efficiency to create or retain jobs.

The city, under the leadership of former City Manager Donald Duncan, Interim City Manager Jimmy Clark, and current City Manager Tom Hart, has worked to ensure the success of this project along with Tony Whitener of the Manufacturing Solutions Center. Funding for the project was provided by the State of North Carolina, the Economic Development Agency, and the private sector. The Manufacturing Solutions Center is scheduled to be completed and operational in summer 2022.