City honored for excellence in financial reporting

HICKORY — The city of Hickory was recently awarded its 25th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Mayor Hank Guess presented Finance Officer Melissa Miller with the Certificate of Achievement at the Hickory City Council meeting Aug. 17.

“The Finance Department would like to thank our mayor, City Council, City Manager’s Office, and all city departments for their continued support and contributions to our Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. It is an honor for the city to receive this prestigious award from GFOA,” said Miller.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement was awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning report.