Three of the City of Hickory’s four public cemeteries do not have plots available, said funeral directors Dirk Thompson and Allen Mitchell Jr.

The fourth city cemetery, Southside Cemetery, has fewer than 12 plots, which are only being sold as needed, Mitchell said.

The majority of Thompson’s clients are Black, he said. “Southside serves mainly the African American community, and we were wondering (what will happen), once Southside is full,” said Thompson who owns Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. “What are citizens going to do about purchasing cemetery space? (Private cemeteries) cost three times the amount that the city charges for a grave. People in our community just can’t afford that, and I think the City of Hickory has an obligation to its citizens to provide a public cemetery space.”

Thompson and Mitchell’s funeral homes together provide approximately 100 funerals per year in the Black community, Thompson said. With fewer than 12 plots remaining, Thompson said, Southside Cemetery will be full within the year.

For clarity, there are a number of empty plots in the city’s cemeteries. Many were sold as family plots and belong to people who wish to be buried there. The number of unsold plots is dwindling and can only be sold as needed now due to limited space, said Mitchell, who owns Allen Mitchell Funeral Home.

The city owns and maintains Oakwood, Southside, Ridgeview and Fairview cemeteries.

City of Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian confirmed there are no plots available at Oakwood, Ridgeview or Fairview cemeteries, but added, “We currently have around 50 niches for sale, and the ability to add at least 100 more.”

A niche refers to a columbarium where cremated remains are stored in an urn or other container.

Mitchell said he voiced his concerns to Hickory City Council in the past and asked how they planned to address the situation. Mitchell said the city told him they would get back to him.

“And it’s not throwing shade at the city, but this is information that needs to be put out,” Mitchell said. “People need to know (how the city will address this).”

Killian said, “(The city is) currently doing a feasibility analysis in Southside Cemetery to determine if and where we can expand there, and how many new plots could be added.” She added: “(There are) no plans for a new City-owned cemetery. But there is a possibility we may build new columbarium niches in existing cemeteries. We have also explored working with local faith-based organizations that are interested in owning and operating a new cemetery and have discussed what role we would play in that.”

Mitchell said his concern is for the citizens of Hickory. Funeral homes will adjust to change, he said, but citizens may have to adjust to far higher grave costs if public cemetery space runs out.

Another issue Mitchell raised is that his funeral home has had several burials where a spouse wished to buy the plot beside their significant other but was unable to do so due to lack of space.

Killian confirmed there are no plots left that are side-by-side and that couples who wish to have plots beside one another would have to go to a private or church cemetery.

“All races are buried in Southside Cemetery,” Killian said. “Publicly-owned cemeteries are subsidized by taxpayer dollars. They are extremely labor intensive to maintain. The more they expand, the more taxpayers will pay to maintain them. When they are full, the cost of maintenance does not go away. North Carolina General Statutes do not mandate local governments operate cemeteries. There are private sector cemetery options in Hickory. They are more expensive because they are for profit.”