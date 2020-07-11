City announces new traffic pattern on Main Avenue NE in Hickory

Beginning Monday, July 13, there will be a new traffic pattern along Main Avenue NE in Hickory, from Third Avenue NE to Seventh Avenue NE, due to construction of City Walk, according to a city press release.
For the safety of the traveling public and necessary construction activities, the new traffic pattern will narrow travel in both directions from four lanes to two lanes during construction. Drivers are asked to follow new pavement markings and signage.
When traveling through this area, slow down, look out for construction workers and equipment, and allow for extra travel time, according to the press release. The new traffic pattern is estimated to be in place for four to five months.
