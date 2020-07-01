City and YMCA partner to offer free swim lessons
HICKORY – Through a partnership with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, the Hickory Foundation YMCA offers free swim lessons to City of Hickory residents.

Registration for the second summer session is now underway and will be open until Thursday, July 9. Classes for this session will be held July 13-31 on either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday.

Due to COVID-19, only those 3 to 12 years of age will be allowed to participate in Summer Session 2. Parents must get in the water with anyone in beginner stages 1-3.

City of Hickory residents who complete a residency verification form and provide a copy of their birth certificate, if under the age of 18, will be able to participate at no cost.

Residency verification forms are available at the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism administrative offices on a first-come basis Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After completing the verification form, participants may register at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.

For more information, contact Recreation Center and Events Coordinator Angela Smith Carson at 828-261-2249 or acarson@hickorync.gov.

