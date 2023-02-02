HICKORY — Are you interested in learning more about law enforcement including patrol techniques, community policing, criminal investigations, and firearms? Do you want to become more familiar with the Hickory Police Department? Now is your opportunity.

The 45th session of the Hickory Police Department Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) begins Thursday, March 30. Sessions are held at the department each Thursday from 6-8 p.m., concluding with a graduation from the academy on May 25.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the department or complete the application no later than March 17. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come basis and application approval.

Hickory Police Department is at 347 Second Ave., SW. Reach it at 828-324-2060.