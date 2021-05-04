Citizen group urges county to remove Confederate monument to avoid 'legal battle'

In Catawba County, Kelly hopes a lawsuit won't necessary, he said.

Voluntarily removing the monument is a first step toward atonement for slavery, segregation and racism, Kelly said. Once that is done, there will be more work to do, he said.

“Then, we can begin the process of making restitution to the descendants of those who were enslaved and discriminated against,” he said. “This might begin with a formal apology followed by a process of repair and reconciliation.”

But before that, the statue must be moved, Kelly said. The committee plans to continue to ask the county to move the statue until it is done.

“I have great respect for each one of you on this commission and I have no doubt you would rather this issue just go away, but it won't,” Kelly said. “Your continued rejection of this request flies in the face of good judgment. … Your decision not to entertain our proposal for the removal of that monument to white supremacy and the institution of child slavery is morally indefensible. Yet you still have time to make things right, to hold true to the county’s motto: Making. Living. Better.”

Newton resident Greg Cranford also spoke in favor of removing the monument, the second time he’s made a public comment on the monument.