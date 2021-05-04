Citizen group urges county to remove Confederate monument to avoid 'legal battle'

A group in Catawba County says legally, the county must move the Confederate monument in downtown Newton as it represents hate speech. If it isn’t moved, there could be a legal dispute ahead, Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Co-Chair Kenyon Kelly said.
Kelly stood before the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Monday night and asked once more for the 1907 monument to be removed from county land. The group has asked the county to move the statue at almost every regular board meeting for nearly eight months.
“The solution is clear, together we can move on from this crisis with one simple step,” he said. “What we hope you will choose to do is to avoid a costly and protracted legal battle by doing what many communities across the state and nation have already done: voluntarily remove this monument.”
Kelly said the statue represents hate speech, which is not protected by free speech laws, and violates the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions.
A group of organizations in Iredell County is using a similar argument in a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Iredell County and the county board of commissioners. After the Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted to remove the county's Confederate monument, the board backtracked.
Tuesday, the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, NAACP Statesville Branch, NAACP South Iredell Branch and the Iredell Clergy for Healing and Justice filed a lawsuit to get the statue removed from county property. The lawsuit said the statue is a threat to public safety, a waste of taxpayer money and a violation of the North Carolina constitution.
In Catawba County, Kelly hopes a lawsuit won't necessary, he said.
Voluntarily removing the monument is a first step toward atonement for slavery, segregation and racism, Kelly said. Once that is done, there will be more work to do, he said.
“Then, we can begin the process of making restitution to the descendants of those who were enslaved and discriminated against,” he said. “This might begin with a formal apology followed by a process of repair and reconciliation.”
But before that, the statue must be moved, Kelly said. The committee plans to continue to ask the county to move the statue until it is done.
“I have great respect for each one of you on this commission and I have no doubt you would rather this issue just go away, but it won't,” Kelly said. “Your continued rejection of this request flies in the face of good judgment. … Your decision not to entertain our proposal for the removal of that monument to white supremacy and the institution of child slavery is morally indefensible. Yet you still have time to make things right, to hold true to the county’s motto: Making. Living. Better.”
Newton resident Greg Cranford also spoke in favor of removing the monument, the second time he’s made a public comment on the monument.
“Please let’s stop kidding ourselves — that monument was erected for white supremacy and to glorify slavery, which the Confederate states fought for,” he said. “Please do the right thing. I know it will be unpopular with the many conservative and racist people that still reside in the county, but please do the right thing and remove it.”
Sherrill Watkins spoke against removing the monument for the second meeting in a row. He thanked the board for their stance against moving the statue.
“Let’s keep it as is, where is, undisturbed and unmolested, in perpetuity,” he said.
Though the board does not typically respond to public comments, after everyone commented, Commissioner Randy Isenhower, the board chair, spoke.
“I know that the position of this monument is important to many people. We appreciate the comments we've received,” Isenhower said.
Isenhower said the board feels the monument is in the right place now: in front of a museum. The former county courthouse, where the monument sits, is now the Catawba County Museum of History.
“It’s important to note this is at a museum,” he said. “It is not at an active courthouse. It is not in front of a government center. It is not where the people come to do business of the county. It is a museum. Can historical monuments, can historical artifacts reflect heritage and also be a reminder of mistakes, sure they can — and they should, and we shouldn’t erase that.”
Isenhower said other board members agree that the monument is in the right place.