Cities make plans for winter weather Wednesday

He said one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible. There will also be a chance of larger accumulations of up to a quarter-inch of ice in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and the northern parts of Catawba County.

Areas with larger ice accumulations are more likely to encounter problems like fallen trees and downed power lines.

“It’s not going to be a crippling ice storm by any means, but I do think that we could see enough ice to cause some disruptions Wednesday morning, especially (during) the morning commute,” Powell said.

He said one upside is that heavy winds are not expected Wednesday.

The extent of the storm will depend on the temperature and there are conflicting signs in different models about how cold it will be Wednesday.

Generally, if the temperate stays above 30 degrees the ice would mainly be in trees and on elevated platforms while temperatures below that would mean greater problems on the road, he said.

“It’s going to be a very temperature-dependent storm where one or two degrees could mean a light ice event to something that’s more impactful,” Powell said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

