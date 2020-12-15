Cities make plans for winter weather Wednesday

Hickory and other cities in Catawba County are preparing for potential winter weather on Wednesday.
Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said the city is not putting down brine but will have crews ready to treat the roads depending on weather conditions.
“We have crews on standby all night that’ll be putting out some salt and sand combination once the event actually starts,” Miller said.
He also said equipment, such as chainsaws, has also been prepared in the event ice brings down trees.
Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said his city will also be applying a salt-sand mixture to its roads.
“We will start with bridges, overpasses, culverts and shady areas then work from our major distribution streets to arterial and neighborhood streets,” Duncan said.
Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city has trucks ready to plow if needed. As of Tuesday morning, Frick said Newton was not planning to put anything on the roads but will do so if needed.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the precipitation — a freezing drizzle or sleet — could begin around midnight with a transition to freezing rain by sunrise.
By late morning or early afternoon, the freezing rain would become just rain as the temperature rises.
He said one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible. There will also be a chance of larger accumulations of up to a quarter-inch of ice in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and the northern parts of Catawba County.
Areas with larger ice accumulations are more likely to encounter problems like fallen trees and downed power lines.
“It’s not going to be a crippling ice storm by any means, but I do think that we could see enough ice to cause some disruptions Wednesday morning, especially (during) the morning commute,” Powell said.
He said one upside is that heavy winds are not expected Wednesday.
The extent of the storm will depend on the temperature and there are conflicting signs in different models about how cold it will be Wednesday.
Generally, if the temperate stays above 30 degrees the ice would mainly be in trees and on elevated platforms while temperatures below that would mean greater problems on the road, he said.
“It’s going to be a very temperature-dependent storm where one or two degrees could mean a light ice event to something that’s more impactful,” Powell said.
