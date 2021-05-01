Churches to present remembrance, celebration

As the nation moves toward the end of the pandemic, plans are underway for a community-wide celebration of the Bethlehem Star.
The star has lighted the night in the community since the beginning of the pandemic and has shone as a beacon of hope, comfort, and solidarity since March 21, 2020 during the dark days of COVID-19.
On Aug. 21, the Bethlehem Star will go dark again in anticipation of being re-lit for the Christmas season.
The remembrance and celebration for the Bethlehem community will be held on the grounds of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran church, the location of the Bethlehem Star. Plans for the celebration, led by the Bethlehem Ministerial Association and the Bethlehem Star Committee, will include food, special music and activities for children and adults.
A respectful service of remembrance will be a part of this occasion together as attendees take time to recollect those who lost their lives in the pandemic. Names of family members and close acquaintances, who attended local churches or who resided in the Bethlehem community lost to COVID-19 will be read followed by the ringing of a ship’s bell.
Community residents or church members are encouraged to share these names to be read by calling Mt. Pisgah Lutheran at 828-495-8251. The organizing committees believes that though the pandemic is not completely over, this celebration of thanksgiving for God’s faithfulness and the thoughtful remembrance of those who have gone before us is much needed.
The activities of Aug. 21 will correspond to the beginning of a new school year as well as the anticipated beginning of closure of this pandemic.
Pastor Mike Stone said, “Even though the world-wide impact of the pandemic will still be there, turning the star off will encourage us to share His light and love.”
As Isaiah wrote, “the people who walked in darkness have seen a great light” and as John reminded us “the darkness has not overcome it.”
The Aug. 21 event will be from 6:30-8 p.m.
A re-lighting of the Bethlehem Star is planned on Dec. 4.