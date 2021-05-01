Churches to present remembrance, celebration

As the nation moves toward the end of the pandemic, plans are underway for a community-wide celebration of the Bethlehem Star.

The star has lighted the night in the community since the beginning of the pandemic and has shone as a beacon of hope, comfort, and solidarity since March 21, 2020 during the dark days of COVID-19.

On Aug. 21, the Bethlehem Star will go dark again in anticipation of being re-lit for the Christmas season.

The remembrance and celebration for the Bethlehem community will be held on the grounds of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran church, the location of the Bethlehem Star. Plans for the celebration, led by the Bethlehem Ministerial Association and the Bethlehem Star Committee, will include food, special music and activities for children and adults.

A respectful service of remembrance will be a part of this occasion together as attendees take time to recollect those who lost their lives in the pandemic. Names of family members and close acquaintances, who attended local churches or who resided in the Bethlehem community lost to COVID-19 will be read followed by the ringing of a ship’s bell.