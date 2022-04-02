Churches hold prayer service for Ukraine at the Bethlehem Star

Bethlehem ministers and community members gathered under the Bethlehem Star on Sunday, March 27, to offer prayers for the people of Ukraine.

Bethlehem Scout Troop 275 led the assembled community members. They presented a flag ceremony including the scout oath and law and then led the assembled residents in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bethlehem ministers Mike Stone, Dale Bost, Stewart Lankford and Dean Chambers offered prayers for the well-being of the people of Ukraine. Special prayers were said for Poland, which received the bulk of the 4 million refugees from the ravages of the Ukrainian conflict. Other community residents asked guidance for world leaders as they responded to the humanitarian crisis.

Love offerings were collected after the conclusion of the prayer service and pizza lunch. Donations of $3,000 have been sent to Samaritan’s Purse to be used by the organization for its support of displaced Ukrainian citizens.

The ministers in this season before Easter asked Bethlehem residents to join the world’s peace-loving brothers and sisters to pray for dialogue, justice and peace.