Church to show movie in honor of Veterans Day

CONOVER — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Conover will host a Veterans Day movie along with refreshments on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m.
The movie “Samurai in the Oregon Sky” will be shown. This movie is about a Japanese pilot named Nobuo Fujita who catapulted his seaplane off a submarine, and flew over the forests of southern Oregon, and conducted the only manned aerial bombings of the U.S. mainland during World War II. He never dreamed he would be invited back one day to the region, where he would begin a 35-year friendship with the people of the small Oregon town.
“Samuari in the Oregon Sky” tells the story of how Fujita came to refer to his former target as his “second home."
The church is located at 6175 St. Peter’s Church Road, Conover. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church office at 828-256-2970.