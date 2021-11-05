 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church to show movie in honor of Veterans Day
0 Comments

Church to show movie in honor of Veterans Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Conover will host a Veterans Day movie along with refreshments on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m.

The movie “Samurai in the Oregon Sky” will be shown. This movie is about a Japanese pilot named Nobuo Fujita who catapulted his seaplane off a submarine, and flew over the forests of southern Oregon, and conducted the only manned aerial bombings of the U.S. mainland during World War II. He never dreamed he would be invited back one day to the region, where he would begin a 35-year friendship with the people of the small Oregon town.

“Samuari in the Oregon Sky” tells the story of how Fujita came to refer to his former target as his “second home."

The church is located at 6175 St. Peter’s Church Road, Conover. The movie is free and open to the public. For more information, call the church office at 828-256-2970.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of 'planetary defence'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert