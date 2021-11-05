Church to show movie in honor of Veterans Day

The movie “Samurai in the Oregon Sky” will be shown. This movie is about a Japanese pilot named Nobuo Fujita who catapulted his seaplane off a submarine, and flew over the forests of southern Oregon, and conducted the only manned aerial bombings of the U.S. mainland during World War II. He never dreamed he would be invited back one day to the region, where he would begin a 35-year friendship with the people of the small Oregon town.