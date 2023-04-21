CONOVER — St. John's Lutheran Church of Conover is celebrating the 225th anniversary of the congregation throughout this year.

As part of this celebration, they have invited a son of the congregation, the Rev. Luke Self, to come back to St. John's on Sunday, April 23, and be the guest preacher and Bible study leader.

Self grew up at St. John's and now is the pastor of New Hope Lutheran Church in Mooresville. During the Bible study, Self will share part of his story of how God called him into the pastoral ministry.

Everyone is invited.

The church is at 2126 St. Johns Church Road, NE, Conover.