Church to have farmers market and craft fair

HICKORY — The public is invited to browse hundreds of crafts, collectibles and gifts at First United Methodist Church’s farmers market and craft fair Saturday, Oct. 9.

The event will be held in the community life center at 311 Third Ave. NE in Hickory, right across the street from Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks should be worn. The fair supports the church’s missions for the coming year.

Some of the items available will be jewelry, artwork, Christmas decorations and gifts, candles, dog items and gifts, wood and gourd art, collectible figurines, ceramic items and leather works. There will also be a variety of kitchen items.

For more information, call Cathy Fisher at 828-612-7460.