LINCOLNTON — Fifty years ago, Boger City United Methodist Church started a mission in Lincoln County. Their mission was to provide a God-focused education for young minds, teaching them the basics building the foundation for a lifetime of learning. Boger City United Methodist Preschool has served generations of families with outreach while pursuing high standards of instruction.

To celebrate “50 years of learning and loving God," current and former staff, students, their parents, committee members, church members and anyone involved in any way with the Boger City United Methodist Preschool family are invited to an event on Sunday, March 26. Worship in the sanctuary at 2320 East Main St. in Lincolnton will begin at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow worship in the fellowship hall.

If you are planning to attend worship service or reception, call 704-240-9331.

Children and family members of those who experienced an early education at BCUMC Preschool are invited to share their stories or memories. E-mail them to bcumcpreschool@gmail.com.