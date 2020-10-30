 Skip to main content
Church plans annual community Thanksgiving meal
GRANITE FALLS — Clover Baptist Church will host its annual community Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the food runs out. Due to social-distancing requirements the meal will be provided through curbside pickup only. The goal is to provide a full, traditional Thanksgiving meal to those who may not otherwise be able to afford such a meal.

Clover Baptist Church is between Hickory and Lenoir one mile off of U.S. 321 at 100 Pinewood Road in Granite Falls. Those desiring a meal must use the cemetery entrance and follow the drive to the back of the fellowship hall to pick up their meal curbside.

For more information, call 828-396-2417 or visit the church website at cloverbaptistchurch.com.

