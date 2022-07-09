Church dedicates new walking path

BETHLEHEM — Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly-paved 1/3-mile walking path on Saturday, July 2. Family members of Jerry Anderson, county officials, and church members participated in the ribbon-cutting which officially opened the facility.

The paved track creates a loop around the church campus, located at 9379 N.C. 127 in Bethlehem. Pastor Mike Stone said the church is excited to offer the trail to the public to enhance opportunities for exercise and fellowship.

Stone said the walking path construction was completed through a gift given in memory of church member Jerry Anderson by his wife Carolyn and family, in honor of his love for the community and his church. The use of the path and its continued enhancements also honor Anderson’s love for creativity and innovation.

The original unpaved path was made possible by a Peeler Casey grant from the NC Lutheran Synod. The Peeler Casey grant provided for the initial grading of the path and addition of 7 tons of stone to create the base. The Anderson gift provided funding for additional grading, drainage, and pouring of the asphalt surface of the new path.

Church members Mike Burris, Sandra Wilkes, Becky Davis, and Gerald Davis have been providing extra efforts to add flowers, shrubs, and trees to enhance the experience as citizens use the paved path. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have added such things as picnic tables, book boxes, and food boxes near the trail. Plans call for the addition of a set of Carillion bells which will add a musical touch during path use.

The funding of the walking path by the Anderson family has helped meet a need for both young and old Bethlehem community residents for a safe and pleasant walking area identified by a recent county community study. The funding of the final construction of the path provides a legacy for a poor Wisconsin boy who made use of his special skills to enhance the space program, the solar energy field, and most importantly spread his positive energy to impact all people he met.

Jerry Anderson had special talents in aerospace engineering where he served as a senior engineer on the Titan II ICBM missile and spent multiple years as integrity engineer on the Viking lander vehicles that eventually landed successfully on Mars. Following his aerospace work, he began work in the solar energy field whereby he and his wife developed many international friendships.

His successes were documented through two NASA recognitions, a patent for the Viking Thermal Control Device, seven patents for solar thermal sun tracking heliostats and multiple photovoltaic module inventions. Jerry was a world-renowned expert in the field of solar engineering through involvement with world-wide standards in the profession.

After his second retirement from a position in India, Jerry and Carolyn purchased property on Lake Hickory (sight unseen) in Taylorsville. He continued his consulting work and was elected as president of the International Electro Technical Commission until his third retirement in 2002.

Until limited by his health, Anderson was never without a project including multiple endeavors for Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. Always an engineer and perfectionist, he guided those around him to achieve more than they thought possible. Always with a smile, he constantly entertained those around him (sometimes to his family’s consternation) with a variety of interesting jokes. He was truly a shining example of traveling from a childhood of poverty to the highest level of performance as a professional, as a patriarch, and as an individual with a unique servant heart. Perhaps even a greater accomplishment was the happy and successful family he and Carolyn built from early years of hardship.