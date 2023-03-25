HICKORY — First Presbyterian Church of Hickory celebrated 150 years as a congregation on Saturday, March 18, by serving the community.

The church loves the Hickory community and felt that serving its neighbors was the perfect way to observe this milestone, church officials said.

After a pancake breakfast prepared by the men of the church, members went to several area agencies.

One group planted flowers and bushes to spruce up the Hickory Soup Kitchen while another group went to Oakwood Elementary School to landscape the grounds.

Other members sorted and organized items at the Hospice Thrift Store and Safe Harbor’s Resource Warehouse.

First Presbyterian Church wanted to include all ages in its special day. The elementary-aged kids baked cookies, made cards, and decorated bags that they later delivered to the homebound members.

The church will have a homecoming celebration that includes worship and a lunch on Sunday, April 23. Past and present members will enjoy recognizing the church’s rich 150-year history.

Visit hickoryfpc.org for more information on First Presbyterian Church.