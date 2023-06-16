NEWTON — Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church announced a change in worship service time.
Beginning Sunday, July 2, the church members and friends will meet each Sunday at 9 a.m. for worship. This change in service time is due to a new charge partnership with Bethel United Methodist Church in Denver, N.C., and the travel time required between the churches. Both congregations have agreed to try this arrangement for now, but it may change in the future.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church is at 2613 Wesley Chapel Road in Newton.
The church will also welcome its new pastor, the Rev. Bill Lovelace, on Sunday, July 9.
For more information, call 704-462-2236.