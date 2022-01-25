Church aims to bridge digital divide, address education, loneliness

On most days, Frieda Duncan is helping older adults access the internet.

She sits down with seniors, tablet in hand, to help connect them to the world. They send messages to loved ones, listen to music and learn new things.

On Wednesdays, she helps do the same for elementary-age children. Duncan’s efforts help them keep up in school, especially in the digital age.

For both age groups, young and old, Duncan’s work through First United Methodist Church of Hickory helps bridge a gap between people and access to the internet — a digital divide.

The digital divide is greatest in younger and older generations and low-income populations, Duncan said. In her previous job, she worked in technology for a school district and saw the effect lack of access to technology or the internet can have on students. In her current role overseeing older adult visitation at First Methodist, Duncan knows how it affects seniors, too.

The church’s efforts to bridge that gap, and with it help people combat loneliness, started in earnest when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Senior Pastor Paul Christy said.