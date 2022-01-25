Church aims to bridge digital divide, address education, loneliness

On most days, Frieda Duncan is helping older adults access the internet.
She sits down with seniors, tablet in hand, to help connect them to the world. They send messages to loved ones, listen to music and learn new things.
On Wednesdays, she helps do the same for elementary-age children. Duncan’s efforts help them keep up in school, especially in the digital age.
For both age groups, young and old, Duncan’s work through First United Methodist Church of Hickory helps bridge a gap between people and access to the internet — a digital divide.
The digital divide is greatest in younger and older generations and low-income populations, Duncan said. In her previous job, she worked in technology for a school district and saw the effect lack of access to technology or the internet can have on students. In her current role overseeing older adult visitation at First Methodist, Duncan knows how it affects seniors, too.
The church’s efforts to bridge that gap, and with it help people combat loneliness, started in earnest when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Senior Pastor Paul Christy said.
“When COVID hit we started thinking: How can we help this community with kids online all the time?” Christy said.
The church used its after-school partnership with Southwest Elementary School to help students in need. When schools went virtual, First Methodist expanded its program from one to two days a week, Christy said. During that time, students received tutoring, an internet connection and help with homework.
“At Southwest, a lot of the population don’t have internet access when they get home,” Christy said.
Duncan and the other tutors quickly realized providing the internet alone wasn’t enough. Students didn’t always have the technology they needed, so Duncan applied for and got the church a grant to pay for laptops, tables, chairs, chargers and headphones.
Now about a dozen students show up weekly to be tutored, do homework and spend time online. The students also receive a meal to take home.
The program helps young students gain access to the internet and technology. Duncan does the same for seniors.
Duncan visits homebound church members to help with social interaction. Eventually, the church got tablets to help the seniors access the internet when Duncan visits. She helps them set up email, access the library online, watch videos, call family and more.
Duncan decided she wanted to do the same for a Seniors Morning Out group that meets at the church four times a week.
On Wednesdays, Duncan meets with the seniors, many low-income, to teach them how to use the technology and help them accomplish what they want online.
“They don’t have a computer at home,” Duncan said. “They don’t have access to the internet at home. They’re learning from scratch.”
The online connection helps some of the seniors combat loneliness, Duncan said.
“For that person to be able to connect with the outside world is huge,” she said.
The connection helps seniors know they aren’t forgotten, Christy said.