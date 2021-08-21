Church adds K-9 Comfort Dog to ministry

HICKORY — St Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Hickory will be adding a K-9 Comfort Dog to its staff.

More than 130 golden retrievers serve 27 states through Lutheran Church Charities (LCC). This will be the first LCC K-9 Comfort Dog to serve in North Carolina.

The well-trained and God-equipped K-9 Comfort Dog will stand ready to offer mercy and compassion to people during times of suffering and uncertainty. Opportunities to serve include visits to hospitals, schools, nursing homes, hospice, active and retired military, rehabilitation and cancer centers.

Some Comfort Dogs may accompany children and handicapped people to judicial hearings. In addition to serving in the Hickory and surrounding community, the dog may be deployed to areas of tragedy and disaster. Most recently, nine dogs along with their handlers and ministry partners were deployed to the Chaplain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, to help first responders and family members process shock and grief in the aftermath of the collapse.

St. Stephens Lutheran Church is gearing up to train dog handlers to go with the animals and their ministry partners into the community. In the meantime, Hickory’s K-9 Comfort Dog is finishing its training in Chicago.

If you feel the call to serve God and community with a gentle-hearted, furry-pawed partner and like-minded humans, contact Top Dog Sandra Matthews at 828-244-8398 or comfortdog@sslcms.org for more details.