Christmas tree lighting planned in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS — The 16th annual Festival on the Square Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 21, in downtown Granite Falls. The festival begins at 6:15 p.m., but organizers encourage everyone to come early to see the 25 Christmas trees decorated by local school groups and civic organizations as part of the “Light Up Granite Falls” event.

Festival attendees can enjoy live Christmas music from local school choruses and bands. Several downtown businesses and faith-based organizations will have booths providing free refreshments and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Due to limited seating, organizers encourage you to bring a comfortable lawn chair and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season in downtown Granite Falls.

This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.