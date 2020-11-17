Christmas tree lighting planned in downtown Hickory

HICKORY — To officially kick off the holiday season, the City of Hickory will host a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Hickory on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
Join Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and Santa Claus on Union Square, or online via Facebook Live, to watch the 22-foot Fraser fir tree and other downtown decorations come to life with lights and color. Holiday music will be provided by Hickory Music Factory. Additionally, enjoy the beautiful sounds of the Hickory Choral Society’s “Caroling on Cannon Hill” throughout the evening.
Santa will enjoy seeing everyone from his new, socially distanced, winter wonderland until 8:30 p.m. Since Santa won’t be able to personally take children’s Christmas wish lists this year, children can mail their letter to Santa at the North Pole through the Nailed It DIY mailbox, which will be available during the evening. Throughout the holiday season, the Santa mailbox will be located at Nailed It DIY in downtown Hickory.
The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will offer socially distanced gingerbread house decorating under The Sails on the Square for registered participants. Twenty gingerbread house kits will be available on a first-come basis. Registration is required online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.
Hickory fire and police departments will have areas set up underneath The Sails on the Square for holiday activities, information, and giveaways. The Hickory Museum of Art will provide giveaways for children and Catawba Science Center will host science demonstrations under The Sails with the new stingray mascot.
The Newton Depot Christmas Layout, sponsored by the Newton Depot Authority, will display two beautiful 8-foot by 6-foot trains and a moving trolley on The Sails on the Square Stage for all to see. Locations for viewing the display will be marked at 6-foot distances. After the tree lighting, this train display will be available at the SALT Block in the North Lobby of the Science Center and will be there until the end of the year.
Downtown businesses will remain open throughout the event and offer specials. Attendees can stop by the Hickory Downtown Development Association’s table for coupons for Small Business Saturday.
In-person event attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings and practice social distancing.
