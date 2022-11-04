 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Christmas tree bound for US. Capitol to stop in Newton on Tuesday

  • 0

A 78-foot-tall red spruce tree will be making a stop in Newton on Tuesday on its way to the U.S. Capitol, where it will be adorned with bright lights and colorful Christmas decorations handcrafted by North Carolinians.

Each year, a different national forest provides a Christmas tree, called The People’s Tree, for the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. This year the tree was selected from the Pisgah National Forest to be on display in Washington, D.C.

During the journey to the nation's capital, the tree will make an appearance in downtown Newton on Tuesday evening, Newton’s Public Information Officer Alex Frick said in a news release.

Newton will hold festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the visit from The People’s Tree, Frick said.

The tree was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in early November and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile trip. The tree will be transported to the U.S. Capitol by a truck more than 100 feet long. The tree will remain enclosed in the truck until it arrives in Washington, D.C. Well-wishers are invited to sign banners on the side of the truck while it is parked on the A Street side of the 1924 Courthouse Square, Frick said.

People are also reading…

Christmas trees could be in short supply this year, and farmers say the '09 recession may be to blame.

Live music, holiday activities for children and opportunities for charitable giving are planned. The celebration is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to visit downtown Newton’s merchants and restaurants during the visit. Food trucks will also be available, Frick said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits $1 million jackpot with visit from Prize Patrol

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert