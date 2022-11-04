Christmas tree bound for US. Capitol to stop in Newton on Tuesday

A 78-foot-tall red spruce tree will be making a stop in Newton on Tuesday on its way to the U.S. Capitol, where it will be adorned with bright lights and colorful Christmas decorations handcrafted by North Carolinians.

Each year, a different national forest provides a Christmas tree, called The People’s Tree, for the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. This year the tree was selected from the Pisgah National Forest to be on display in Washington, D.C.

During the journey to the nation's capital, the tree will make an appearance in downtown Newton on Tuesday evening, Newton’s Public Information Officer Alex Frick said in a news release.

Newton will hold festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the visit from The People’s Tree, Frick said.

The tree was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in early November and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile trip. The tree will be transported to the U.S. Capitol by a truck more than 100 feet long. The tree will remain enclosed in the truck until it arrives in Washington, D.C. Well-wishers are invited to sign banners on the side of the truck while it is parked on the A Street side of the 1924 Courthouse Square, Frick said.

Live music, holiday activities for children and opportunities for charitable giving are planned. The celebration is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to visit downtown Newton’s merchants and restaurants during the visit. Food trucks will also be available, Frick said.