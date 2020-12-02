Christmas Town lights up in McAdenville

For the 65th year, Christmas Town U.S.A. will twinkle brightly in North Carolina, despite a few trimmed traditions during its annual celebration.
In September, Pharr and the Town of McAdenville announced several pandemic precautions to maintain adherence with CDC COVID-19 guidelines. The lights in McAdenville will continue to dazzle and delight from Dec. 1-26 under a revised lighting schedule of 5:30-10 p.m. each night.
The tree lighting ceremony and yule log parade are canceled and the lights surrounding Christmas Town Lake will not be lit. The Christmas Town 5K will be hosted virtually. Visitors will be able to drive or walk along a shortened designated route and visit the town’s local shops, restaurants, glow and charm.
“Christmas Town U.S.A. is one of the most spirited holiday traditions in the southeastern United States. We want families to feel safe as they continue making memories here this December," said Christy Gliddon, Pharr Executive Vice President for Human Resources.
Additional changes to the 2020 Christmas Town U.S.A. event include:
- Altered and extended hours among local businesses.
- Limited parking, which is available off Poplar and Elm streets with the best availability at 5 p.m.
- No congregating along the event route or walking on residential property.
- The closure of Church and Academy streets to all vehicles.
- No Christmas Town traffic entering the area from Hickory Grove Road. Drivers are asked to follow N.C. Department of Transportation signage toward McAdenville and the designated route.
- As in years past, parking is not permitted on Hickory Grove Road or Riverside Drive.
Event officials recommend that guests to Christmas Town plan their visits early in the month and during a week night when traffic is lighter. They also ask individuals to wear a mask, social distance and keep their party moving throughout the lights so others can safely enjoy as well.
Christmas Town U.S.A. and its annual presentation are a collaborative effort between Pharr and the Town of McAdenville. Visit ChristmasTownUSA.org and its official Facebook page for additional information, including timely updates and merchant details.
