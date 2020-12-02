Christmas Town lights up in McAdenville

For the 65th year, Christmas Town U.S.A. will twinkle brightly in North Carolina, despite a few trimmed traditions during its annual celebration.

In September, Pharr and the Town of McAdenville announced several pandemic precautions to maintain adherence with CDC COVID-19 guidelines. The lights in McAdenville will continue to dazzle and delight from Dec. 1-26 under a revised lighting schedule of 5:30-10 p.m. each night.

The tree lighting ceremony and yule log parade are canceled and the lights surrounding Christmas Town Lake will not be lit. The Christmas Town 5K will be hosted virtually. Visitors will be able to drive or walk along a shortened designated route and visit the town’s local shops, restaurants, glow and charm.

“Christmas Town U.S.A. is one of the most spirited holiday traditions in the southeastern United States. We want families to feel safe as they continue making memories here this December," said Christy Gliddon, Pharr Executive Vice President for Human Resources.

Additional changes to the 2020 Christmas Town U.S.A. event include: