Christmas tees harvested in Virginia, sold in Hickory

Daniel Guthrie grew up near Winston-Salem, close to the Highway 421 corridor, a major thoroughfare at the time for trucks hauling Christmas trees for distribution throughout the country.
“Every year, I would see them hauling trees, and it would fascinate me,” he said.
Then, when he was about 16, Guthrie was asked by a friend to help harvest some Christmas trees in the North Carolina mountains, home to some of the country’s more beautiful Fraser firs.
“I helped cut trees, and it was absolutely amazing,” he said. “It made enough of an impression that I thought this was great. I might have made $7 an hour. It’s some of the hardest work I’ve ever done, but I had a ball. That was the last time I had any contact with a Christmas tree farm until 2005.”
That’s when his father bought some land in Mechanicsburg, Virginia, off of Highway 42 and asked Bruner Sides, a family friend and Christmas tree industry pioneer, if he thought the land was ripe for Christmas trees.
“He came over, looked at the soil for a day and thought we could do it,” Guthrie said.
Years of work
That first year, Guthrie bought 1,000 seedlings and set them in the ground. But the thing with Christmas trees is that they take a long time to grow big enough to cover in twinkling lights and tinsel. Guthrie harvested his first crop seven years later.
“You have to get into a rotation where you plant every year, and you just have to suck it up until you get to the seven- to 10-year mark and everything can go to market,” he said.
Now, he has a steady rotation and plants thousands of trees.
He explained that during the first couple of years after planting seedlings, he does very little with the trees.
“Just a little weed control, a little insect control and just watch soil fertility,” he said. “Then, in three or four years, you look at them and wonder if they will make a tree or not because they are gangly and the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen. They don’t look like a whole lot. You would never know they would grow into what they grow into. Then, all of a sudden they start to look like something; they double their limbs and foliage every year.”
Once the trees are waist high, he starts trimming and shaping them.
Fraser firs don’t naturally grow in the Christmas tree shape; they are loose and leggy, and if you don’t shear them down once a year, they will grow like that, he said.
The rest of the time, Guthrie makes sure the trees look pretty without too many weeds around them.
“And, then, if you are lucky, you have plenty of trees to cut and sell,” Guthrie said. “It takes a long time to grow them, but it’s a tremendous amount of fun.”
Hometown tie
Guthrie, who also owns a landscaping business, sells his trees to wholesale and retail distributors all over the country and on a Christmas tree lot in his hometown of Hickory. He also sells wreaths and garlands on his lot.
The farthest one of his trees has gone is to one of his friends deployed to Kuwait.
“They decorated it with spent ammo and Copenhagen cans,” he said.
By Thanksgiving, all of his trees for the year are harvested. Retail lots open around mid-November.
“The whole month of November until the first week of December is pretty wild and crazy for a Christmas tree grower,” he said. “The peak weekends are at Thanksgiving and the first and second weekends in December. Lots have to be stocked. It’s the fastest-paced work you will ever do, and for me, it’s the most rewarding work I can do.”
Guthrie loves selling his trees at his North Carolina lot.
“It’s the people,” he said. “I get choked up. I’ve seen people’s kids go from little and then they have kids. I’ve see families grow. I’ve seen families split. I’ve seen families come back missing a family member. It’s just the people and the traditions. And the people you get to see year after year — and knowing what I do provides them with that joy and peace and family.”
For more information on Guthrie’s trees, visit his company’s Facebook page, Guthrie and Co. LLC.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
