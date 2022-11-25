Christmas Tea returns to Caldwell Heritage Museum

LENOIR — The season for the Christmas Tea has arrived. Tickets are now available at the Caldwell Heritage Museum.

After a two-year interruption, the Caldwell Heritage Museum will again be entertaining people of all ages at the museum, located at 112 Vaiden St. in downtown Lenoir. Two seatings are planned for Dec. 10. The Christmas Tea is a fundraising event for the museum.

Hot tea as a satisfying drink has been consumed for centuries. A formal tea has been a feature of social life since the mid-19th century. In its current form the tradition traces the tea party back to the 1840s, during the reign of Queen Victoria. At that time “luncheon” was a very small snack, and dinner was usually served at 8 p.m. To sustain themselves until then the queen and her friends developed the habit of pausing at 4 p.m. and having freshly brewed tea and light treats in the dining room.

The first Christmas Tea at the Caldwell Heritage Museum was in 2019 and was well-attended. Because of the pandemic, the museum has not held another Christmas Tea until this year.

The first seating will be at 11:30 a.m., and the second at 1:30 p.m. Each guest, young and old, may select a cup and saucer from a large collection of styles and colors to take home as a memento of the event.

A special feature of this year’s Christmas Tea is a “Teddy Bear Tea” at each seating. Young guests ages 4 to 10 years old will leave with a teddy bear as a Christmas gift.

Tickets for adults will be $25. Tickets for youngsters from 4 to 10 years old are $15. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Guests will be served party treats. There will be music and entertainment for each seating.

Tickets can be obtained at the Caldwell Heritage Museum. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a. m. until 4:30 p.m. Vaiden Street intersects with College Avenue across from St. James Episcopal Church. Tickets cannot be reserved. For more information, call the museum at 828-758-4004.