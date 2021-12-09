Christmas shows playing all weekend long

Set in New York City, this musical comedy is a gangster movie spoof with an all-youth cast. The film is based loosely on events in New York and Chicago during the Prohibition era, specifically the exploits of real-life gangsters such as Al Capone and Bugs Moran. Unlike real-life events, this gang war is fought with silly string and cream pies.

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 10-18 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children.

‘Elf’ showing on the lawn

Bundle up on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. for a family holiday movie on the lawn at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

For December, the library will show a movie about everyone’s favorite elf and his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his dad.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain or extreme cold, the movie will be moved to a meeting room, which is limited to 45 people, first come, first served.