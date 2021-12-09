Christmas shows playing all weekend long

Rudolph the musical opens Friday
See Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the elf, the abominable snow monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” at the Newton Performing Arts Center.
The musical opens Friday. It will be presented at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19.
The musical is an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Tickets and more information are available at www.ncauditorium.com/Rudolph.
Downtown Hickory candy cane hunt Saturday
Head to downtown Hickory for a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt on Saturday. Pick up a scavenger hunt card at the Hickory Downtown Development Association tent on Union Square on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Find the candy canes in 20 store windows, fill in the store names and return the card by 3 p.m. for a chance to win $30 in downtown bucks.
Email info@downtownhickory.com with any questions about the event.
Christmas performance return to Hickory Community Theatre
Junie B. Jones, the hilariously troublesome first-grader from Room One, returns to Hickory Community Theatre this weekend for a one-time performance of Junie B. in “Jingle Bells, Batman Smells.”
The performance will be on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.hickorytheatre.org/box-office for tickets or call 828-328-2283. All tickets are $10.
In the show, Junie B. is excited about the upcoming holiday sing-along and secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May ruins all of Junie B.’s fun. When Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson. A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.
Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County and in accordance with the latest guidance, the Hickory Community Theatre strongly recommends that patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.
‘Bugsy Malone’ opens Friday
The rescheduled opening night for “Bugsy Malone” is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Visit www.hickorytheatre.org/box-office for tickets or call 828-328-2283.
Set in New York City, this musical comedy is a gangster movie spoof with an all-youth cast. The film is based loosely on events in New York and Chicago during the Prohibition era, specifically the exploits of real-life gangsters such as Al Capone and Bugs Moran. Unlike real-life events, this gang war is fought with silly string and cream pies.
Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 10-18 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for children.
‘Elf’ showing on the lawn
Bundle up on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. for a family holiday movie on the lawn at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For December, the library will show a movie about everyone’s favorite elf and his journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his dad.
Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and be prepared for chilly weather. In case of rain or extreme cold, the movie will be moved to a meeting room, which is limited to 45 people, first come, first served.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 3rd St. NE, Hickory, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required.
Valdese tree lights up Saturday
The town of Valdese invites the community to gather at the Old Rock School on Friday at 6 p.m. for the Christmas in Valdese celebratory tree lighting ceremony.
Bundle up and come ready to celebrate the spirit of the season. The town Christmas tree awaits to light up the Old Rock School lawn.
The event is free to the public. Enjoy Christmas carols, hot chocolate and an appearance by Santa Claus. In addition to lighting the tree, Santa will be available to mingle with guests and take photos.
After the event, enjoy the production of “Elf, the Musical” in the Old Rock School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this production are on sale at www.oldcolonyplayers.com. The production will continue through December on the 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Dec. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m.
For more information go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.