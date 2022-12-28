Christmas project yields more than 470 bikes for area families

HICKORY — Due to the generosity of Hedrick Honda Cars, Century Furniture, Cosmo Motors, ZF Chassis Components, Peoples Bank, The Spokes Group, the Cedars Neighborhood Association, Bill McDonald Scholarship fund, Century Fire Protection, and caring anonymous donors, enough money was donated to purchase more than 470 bikes in this year's Bikes for Tykes program.

Bikes were then assembled by students from South Caldwell High School and Hickory firefighters.

“I want to thank everyone from the community and these fabulous sponsors who made Bikes for Tykes a great success this year," said Bikes for Tykes coordinator Stephen Craig.

"There are so many people that pulled together to donate funds, assemble, and distribute bikes. Trust me when I tell you that it is not an easy task to pick up, drop off, assemble, load and deliver over 470 bikes in a short time period.”

Craig continues, “I also would like to recognize Carswell Cargo for transportation and storage of bikes. Also, the Metro Convention Center for providing the space to assemble and distribute. I am very proud of the work we accomplished for the children of this county and that we were able to provide happiness for so many children and their families. Because of awesome sponsors and the wonderful support, Bikes for Tykes had an amazing year."

Also working with Catawba County Safe Kids, firefighters were able to give bike helmets with each bike to keep children safe when riding these new bikes. Safe Kids members also shared information on car seats and smoke alarms.

“It warms my heart to see the efforts of so many people who worked together to make Christmas special for families in our community. Their actions represent the true the meaning of the season," Craig said.