Christmas open house planned at Lucas Mansion

HIDDENITE — The public is invited to experience the 41st annual Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 1-8 p.m. Admission is free to paid Friends members and $5 per person to non-members.

Renewals and new Friends payments will be accepted during the event. All are welcome to come out to the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road to enjoy the “painted lady" seasonally adorned in her best Victorian Christmas decor.

Enjoy the holiday sounds of Glenn Fox performing intermittently throughout the day, with the Todd Wright Jazz Ensemble from Appalachian State University beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until closing at 8 p.m.

Wyatt Smith and other guides will lead visitors throughout the 1914 home of Diamond Jim Lucas with decorations that reflect the era and James Paul Lucas’ extravagant lifestyle.

Visitors will continue to the second floor where a memorial Western-themed Christmas setting of items from the Johnny Bruce estate adorn the lobby. Johnny, Coach Bruce, or JB as many called him, is remembered for his love of his heritage and was president of the board of directors at the Hiddenite Center at the time of his unexpected death in 2021. His love of anything “cowboy” is represented by decorations by Greta Bruce.

Guests will continue to an art gallery exhibit to experience “A Winter’s Walk” by artist Lori White from Raleigh. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, music, and fellowship will take place to truly get visitors into the Christmas spirit. On the third floor, Toyland will feature antique toys and dolls, miniature dollhouses, and sweets.

Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Reservations are not required this year.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, visit hiddenitearts.org or visit the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Facebook page.