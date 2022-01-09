Christmas journal tracks the years and our friends with drawings, photos and reports

It’s 2022 and I have yet to write my 2021 thoughts, memories, and reports in our Christmas journal. I’m always the last to do so because I tend to go on and on — as those of you who regularly read this column are aware (wink wink), and I don’t want to take possession of the journal until all have had the chance to pen their entries.
The journal was my husband Mark’s idea in 2009. He bought a nicely bound leather notebook, and then we asked everyone we saw on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to sign it. They could add reminiscences, drawings, whatever. The main thing was to get it on record that these loved ones — friends and family — had been with us on Dec. 24 or 25 — or thereabouts if they arrived earlier or later.
The notebook has become the most important item to pull from among the Christmas decorations as I go about preparing our house for the holidays each year. As the celebrations take place, it sits on the counter in our kitchen, the place everyone congregates (whether I, the cook, want them to or not). With the exception of people who’ve never made merry with us before, the request to sign the journal has become expected.
After 12 years, we have quite the chronicle. There are long and short reports; signatures; a few photos, such as one from 2010 when it snowed on Christmas Day; drawings made by both children and adults; outlines of hands; and this year, the footprint of my 6-month-old grandson Art. My daughter added a red ribbon to the tiny impression and titled it “Mistletoes.”
There are accounts of happy and sad events, illnesses, births, deaths, graduations, new jobs, vacations, struggles and relocations to other states.
It’s a tradition I strongly suggest other families or individuals consider making a part of their annual holiday gatherings. It’s sort of like the practice of signing high school annuals — without the need to hide the book from your parents (another wink wink).
Though I don’t record them in the family journal, my recollections of each year gone by include the wonderful people I had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing. Writing this column affords me a weekly reminder of the talent and goodness that exist in the Catawba Valley.
I’d like to say Happy New Year to some of the folks I’d include in my family journal entry if time and space allowed.
I must start with New Year’s greetings to Lew Cook’s wife Janet. Lew, a Catawba Valley native and retired rocket scientist, is the person I interviewed on Aug. 9, 2021, but before year’s end, he died. Lew was a big teddy bear of a good-natured man, who also happened to be brilliant.
The first person I interviewed in 2021 was Hickory’s Harriett Bannon, who’d begun writing poetry at age 100 and then co-authored “Suffragettes: A Read, Color, and Learn Book.”
Vietnam veteran Tom East (U.S. Navy) was next. I’d interviewed several veterans — Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — in late 2020, and Tom graciously agreed to allow me to add his story to the collection.
Parkinson’s disease was the subject of two 2021 stories, the focus being the people, such as Denise Wallace of Newton and Rob Fisher of Statesville, who are fighting back and winning. They are women and men who suffered from varying degrees of Parkinson’s-related ailments, but due to regular participation in Lake Hickory Muay Thai’s non-contact Rock Steady Boxing program, their difficulties have decreased.
Luther Hathcock of Hickory shared the story of the late Jessie Bowman, an Alexander County native who, having been born to deaf-mute parents but not hearing-impaired himself, understood the particular challenges of the deaf community. A barber-turned-minister, Jessie started first a church program and then a church for deaf individuals.
Lynn Marilla explained that the Conover-based nonprofit Eagle Rock Camp program helps military families heal from war-related physical and emotional injuries.
In May 2021, I returned to the home of someone I’d previously interviewed but who, along with her organization, Fostering Hope Catawba Valley, deserves repeated recognition and support. In only five years, Leeann Setliff and her husband Luke have welcomed 33 foster children ages birth to 18 into their home for a night, a week, or months. The Setliffs have adopted some of these children, including a toddler who’d spent more than a month in a newborn intensive care unit, detoxing from opioids. Leeann leads Fostering Hope, which provides meals, supplies and encouragement as it works to support the physical, emotional and social needs of children in foster care and the people who take care of them.
A highlight of 2021 was Alden Dixon, a gracious, unassuming man who turned 100 on Aug. 6. His doctor had suggested he had the vital signs of someone decades younger. He lives alone, does his own cleaning, laundry and cooking, and from time to time drives to Walmart to shop for provisions.
Talking to Tina Morgan of Habitat for Humanity made me realize once again that there’s a large number of Catawba County people who work as hard as they can but find it nearly impossible to take care of their families with the resources they have. Habitat works not only to put people in stable homes but also to connect clients with organizations and individuals who can assist them.
Also giving people a helping hand are the folks at Catawba County Council on Aging and area library systems. Partnering with the Catawba County Library System is Barbara Abrams, owner of CleanWave Laundry in Long View. Barbara’s laundromat is a library outpost, meaning patrons can wash their clothes and pick up or return borrowed books at the same time.
Happy New Year to beekeeper Tom Hopkins of Mountain View, retired longtime Newton family physician Alan Forshey, and all the organizations that feed, house, heal and adopt out homeless pets.
Finally, greetings to Johnny Childers and the volunteers who donate time and muscle to maintain the exceptional Hildebran Heritage Museum, which is where I first heard about Rex Lail and the Rex Allen Theater, a show you can enjoy Fridays at 8 p.m. on WHKY TV 14. Besides the fun family segments, there’s Rex’s ongoing hunt for Big Foot.
Bringing the circle to a close is one more mention of Lew Cook. It was when Lew read about the Rex Allen Theater that he emailed me to say he’d met Rex Allen while chasing peacocks in Arizona. Lew was such a fun guy.
Happy New Year, Catawba Valley! You’re full of the best people and stories. Keep them coming! I’ve got my pen and notebook ready.
And think about a Christmas journal. It will become a treasure.
