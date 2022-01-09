Christmas journal tracks the years and our friends with drawings, photos and reports

It’s 2022 and I have yet to write my 2021 thoughts, memories, and reports in our Christmas journal. I’m always the last to do so because I tend to go on and on — as those of you who regularly read this column are aware (wink wink), and I don’t want to take possession of the journal until all have had the chance to pen their entries.

The journal was my husband Mark’s idea in 2009. He bought a nicely bound leather notebook, and then we asked everyone we saw on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to sign it. They could add reminiscences, drawings, whatever. The main thing was to get it on record that these loved ones — friends and family — had been with us on Dec. 24 or 25 — or thereabouts if they arrived earlier or later.

The notebook has become the most important item to pull from among the Christmas decorations as I go about preparing our house for the holidays each year. As the celebrations take place, it sits on the counter in our kitchen, the place everyone congregates (whether I, the cook, want them to or not). With the exception of people who’ve never made merry with us before, the request to sign the journal has become expected.