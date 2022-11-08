Christmas in November Craft & Gift Show returns to Valdese

VALDESE — Christmas comes early to Valdese with the Christmas in November Craft & Gift Show.

Annually held the second weekend of November, this popular two-day event is presented by the Historic Valdese Foundation, Rock School Arts Foundation, and Valdese Community Affairs at the Old Rock School in Valdese.

The show will kick off Friday, Nov. 11, from 4-8 p.m. and resume Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission will be $1 or a canned food donation. Veterans will gain entry into the event free of charge. The first 100 shoppers will receive a complimentary tote bag and every shopper will have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle to win several door prizes.

Event attendees will browse 60 handmade craft and artisan vendors featuring home décor, pottery, yard art, apparel, accessories, toys, jewelry, embroidery, holiday wreaths, ornaments, hand woven baskets, candles, goat milk soaps, and more.

Baked goods will be available for purchase, courtesy of the Valdese Pilot Club.

For more information regarding the Christmas in November Craft Show and other Valdese holiday events, visitvaldese.com or contact Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.