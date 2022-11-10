Christmas crafts, comedy plays and more

Christmas craft and gift show in Valdese

Every year on the second weekend of November, a two-day Christmas in November Craft & Gift Show is held at the Old Rock School in Valdese. The show will begin on Friday. The hours are 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission will be $1 or a canned good donation. Veterans will gain entry into the event free of charge. The first 100 shoppers will receive a complimentary tote bag and every shopper will have the opportunity to be entered into a raffle to win several door prizes.

Event attendees will get to browse 60 handmade craft and artisan vendors featuring home décor, pottery, yard art, apparel, accessories, toys, jewelry, embroidery, holiday wreaths, ornaments, hand woven baskets, candles, goat milk soaps and more.

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ returns

In the rapid-fire comedy, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a famous writer, a magazine editor and a lowly fact-checker disagree about the meaning of words, truth and art. This play, now on stage in the Firemen’s Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre, pits the three against one another, and chaos ensues. Based on the best-selling book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal — the real-life writer and fact-checker — “The Lifespan of a Fact,” exposes shocking secrets and explores meaningful questions about truth versus art.

Performances of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” are Nov. 11-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Firemen’s Kitchen.

The play is rated R for frequent foul language. Audience discretion is advised.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

‘The Nutcracker’ ballet at the library

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season on Saturday with an interactive story time of “The Nutcracker” presented by the Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts. Learn about how diverse cultures are represented in the Land of Sweets and watch candy-themed dreams come true with ballerinas.

Performances will be Saturday. The first is at 11 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, and the second is at 2 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library.

The program is recommended for all ages. For information, call 828-304-0500. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. The Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW, in Hickory.

Paint and hike

The Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department and the Hickory Public Library have teamed up to host the Hickory Hikers hiking club. The club’s next adventure is Saturday at Riverbend Park. The group will hike in and create plein air paintings.

Plein air painting is the practice of painting landscapes outside in nature.

Participants need to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on and carry it with them to the meadow. All painting supplies will be provided. This event will be held at Riverbend Park’s special event gate at 7490 Riverbend Road, Claremont.

This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free but registration is required, and space is limited. Register with the Hickory Parks & Recreation Department at hickory.activityreg.com or at 828-328-3997.