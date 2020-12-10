Christmas concert, theater show, and more

Typically, the university hosts its Christmas performance at Grace Chapel to sold-out audiences; however, due to guidelines from the health department, the university has canceled large gatherings on campus.

Production continues at Hickory theater

HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s newest live broadcast comedy, “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode has just three more performances this week, Dec. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m.

The play is about a harried reservation clerk named Sam at the hottest restaurant in New York City, coping with desperate callers who will stop at nothing to get a reservation or the right table.

Along with the customers, Sam must also balance the needs of the demanding chef, the maître d, the hostess and other restaurant staff. All 40 of these characters are played by one actor in a hilariously frantic performance.

In addition to being broadcast online from the Jeffers Theatre, the theater is now permitted to have a small live audience in the theater. A strict mask protocol, social distancing and temperature checks at the door will be in place.