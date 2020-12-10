Christmas concert, theater show, and more

Lenoir-Rhyne University to stream annual Christmas concert
HICKORY — In an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Lenoir-Rhyne University has shifted its annual in-person Christmas performance to a virtual performance.
On Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., the university's A Cappella Choir, College Singers, wind ensemble, brass ensemble and trumpet ensemble are presenting a virtual concert, "Love to Such a World as This: A Lenoir-Rhyne Christmas 2020" shown live on the Music at Lenoir-Rhyne YouTube channel.
The theme of this year's concert is, "Love to Such a World as This" derived from the Christmas carol, "See, Amid the Winter's Snow." The A Cappella Choir will perform Dan Forrest's arrangement of this Christmas favorite as well as a David Cherwien arrangement of "Joy to the World" and Rosephanye Powell's "The World was God."
The program also features music from previous years such as, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," and "Glory to God" from Handel's, Messiah. The wind ensemble, brass ensemble and trumpet ensemble contribute familiar seasonal music.
Ryan Luhrs directs the choral ensembles. Collaborative artist Jeana Neal Borman and university cantor Cory Westby will accompany the choirs and hymn singing. Christopher Nigrelli, professor of music, leads the brass ensemble, while instructor of music and associate director of bands Neil Underwood leads the wind ensemble and music program technical assistant Tim Phillips leads the trumpet ensemble.
Typically, the university hosts its Christmas performance at Grace Chapel to sold-out audiences; however, due to guidelines from the health department, the university has canceled large gatherings on campus.
For more information, visit lr.edu/public-events/lr-christmas.
Production continues at Hickory theater
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre’s newest live broadcast comedy, “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode has just three more performances this week, Dec. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m.
The play is about a harried reservation clerk named Sam at the hottest restaurant in New York City, coping with desperate callers who will stop at nothing to get a reservation or the right table.
Along with the customers, Sam must also balance the needs of the demanding chef, the maître d, the hostess and other restaurant staff. All 40 of these characters are played by one actor in a hilariously frantic performance.
In addition to being broadcast online from the Jeffers Theatre, the theater is now permitted to have a small live audience in the theater. A strict mask protocol, social distancing and temperature checks at the door will be in place.
Tickets for the broadcast are available online at hickorytheatre.org. For live performance tickets call the box office at 828-328-2283. Live seating is extremely limited.
Tickets are $18 for individual streaming and $30 for families or groups, live show tickets are $18 per person. “Fully Committed” is the second production in the theater's 2020-2021 season.
Virtual performance offered
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present Santa’s Enchanted Workshop in a virtual performance through December.
The story is about Stanley and his baby sister, SuSu. They don’t know whether or not to believe in Santa Claus so they set out for the North Pole. Trapped in a blizzard, they wind up in a dilapidated gas station run by a mysterious old man named Nick. Nick shows them the wonders of imagination and helps to bring his run down gas station to life as a magic toyshop. Could this be Santa’s Enchanted Workshop?
Based on the book, music and lyrics by Richard Giersch, the video was filmed on the Virginia Repertory Touring Theatre mainstage in Richmond, Virginia. Additional lyrics are by Bruce Craig Miller.
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is pleased to sponsor this seasonal performance from Virginia Repertory Touring Theatre. Their performances focus on family ties, folk tales, music, reading, self-esteem, and character development.
Visit the link at https://vimeo.com/487011079 and watch with code C#21hP. For additional details and information for viewing, contact the Hiddenite Center’s Office at 828-632-6966.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
