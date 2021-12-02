Christmas concert, parade and more

Santa will partner with the Catawba County Library to offer free professional photographs with children and families. If you would like to have a photo taken with Santa, you must pick up a ticket at the library’s booth on A Street near the History Museum of Catawba County any time after 5 p.m. Photos with Santa will be limited. Anyone who would like to have a photo taken is encouraged to pick up their ticket as soon as the booth opens. Your ticket will designate a specific time for you to return to Yount Park at College Avenue and A Street for your photo.