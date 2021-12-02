Christmas concert, parade and more

‘Bugsy Malone’ opens this Saturday
Based on the hit 1976 film by Alan Parker, with music by Paul Williams, “Bugsy Malone” is a fun, action-packed musical featuring a cast of 26 young actors, 18 and under. Performances begin Friday in the Jeffers Theatre at the Hickory Community Theatre.
Performances of “Bugsy Malone” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 3-18; at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Tickets for opening night will be $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets for all other performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.
Information and tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or through the theater box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283. Face coverings are recommended while in the building.
Light Up the Town in downtown Newton
Ring in the Christmas season during Light Up the Town in downtown Newton from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Santa glides his sleigh into downtown Newton each year before Christmas to light thousands of twinkling lights and garlands that line the streets around the 1924 Courthouse Square.
As the sun sets over downtown Newton and streetlamps flicker to life, the streets will open to pedestrians for a leisurely stroll around the square to view a Christmas parade comprised of more than a dozen floats. This year’s festivities will include dancers from The Studio, the Shriners International Gator Patrol, the Startown Elementary and Newton-Conover High schools’ choruses, In My Father’s House Community Support Services Network dancers, the Catawba County Mobile Library mailbox for letters to Santa, a human snow globe for take-your-own family photos and a model train display.
Santa will partner with the Catawba County Library to offer free professional photographs with children and families. If you would like to have a photo taken with Santa, you must pick up a ticket at the library’s booth on A Street near the History Museum of Catawba County any time after 5 p.m. Photos with Santa will be limited. Anyone who would like to have a photo taken is encouraged to pick up their ticket as soon as the booth opens. Your ticket will designate a specific time for you to return to Yount Park at College Avenue and A Street for your photo.
Downtown storefronts will feature old-fashioned holiday window dressings and streets will fill with live performers singing holiday music, festive dancers gliding through the streets and beloved holiday characters pausing for photos. Pick up a bag of freshly popped kettle corn or roast a marshmallow to make your own gooey s’more.
For information, contact Mary Yount at myount@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
Foothills Pops Series: ‘A Down Home Christmas’
The Western Piedmont Symphony presents “A Down Home Christmas” under the direction of maestro Matthew Troy. This concert is part of the Foothills Pops Series, and the symphony will perform Christmas classics and seasonal favorites for the entire family.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The Western Piedmont Symphony will be joined by guest artist Julia Rose Woodward and performers from Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts, showcasing select scenes from Tchaikovsky’s famous “Nutcracker.” Santa Claus will make a special live appearance.
Tickets for this concert are $25 to $45 (in-person). Student tickets are $10 (17 and under or with valid ID). Tickets can be purchased by visiting wpsymphony.org/tickets.
The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is at 1913 Hickory Blvd. in Lenoir.
For information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Full Circle Arts Holiday Market Show
Full Circle Arts invites the public to a special Holiday Market Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Art and gifts will be available for sale, and refreshments will be provided. It also will be an opportunity to meet many of the artists who are participating in the show. A variety of art and gifts are presented by associate and exhibiting members.
Everything the cooperative offers for sale is produced locally. Full Circle Arts members say a gift is even more meaningful when you know the name of the artist who created it. Featured artists are L. Michelle Bitler, Meredith Janssen, Alison Willard, Chris Parsons, Ernest Sills and more.
Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative at 42-B Third St. NW in downtown Hickory. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership or other upcoming events, call 828-322-7545; write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603; or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org.