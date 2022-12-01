Christmas concert, bluegrass show and a musical on tap this week

Sideline to take the stage in Valdese

Sideline will perform in the Bluegrass at the Rock concert series at the Old Rock School on Saturday.

The 2022-23 season runs through April. Each performance will be in the 500-seat auditorium in the historic Old Rock School in Valdese.

Tickets are available at a presale price of $25 and can be purchased in advance by calling 828-874-6774 or at concertsattherock.com. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show for $30. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Holiday concert in Lenoir on Friday

On Friday, the Western Piedmont Symphony presents Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Led by maestro Matthew Troy, the symphony will perform classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music and family-favorite holiday hits along with featured guest artists tenor Jonathan Kaufman and guitarist Matt Sickels.

Foothills Pops tickets range from $25 to $45. Tickets for students and children under the age of 17 are $10. Families can purchase two adult tickets and two children tickets for $80.

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir.

Purchase tickets by visiting wpsymphony.org, calling 828-324-8603 or visiting the Western Piedmont Symphony box office at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” first performance on Friday

If your idea of the perfect holiday entertainment is a singing and dancing extravaganza, filled with slapstick comedy, then “The Drowsy Chaperone” is the show for you. The Tony Award-winning musical opens Friday at the Hickory Community Theatre.

With the houselights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and “The Drowsy Chaperone” begins to take over his apartment as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be held through Dec. 17. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays will be at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for children and students. For tickets visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

From staff reports