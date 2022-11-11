Christmas Celebration Concert scheduled in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School is again presenting the popular Christmas Celebration Concert in Taylorsville.

"Studio3 is proud to present music to celebrate the season and bring joy to the soul," said Kathy Estes, music director.

"The St. Joseph Irish dancers are back. The full Studio3 orchestra will be on stage. Your favorite musicians and singers will be there as well as the award-winning Studio3 Youth Chorus and more. Celtic music, beautiful orchestral works, and the traditional Christmas favorites that everyone loves. This concert has it all."

There are two performances on Saturday, Dec. 10 — at 2:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. The concert location is First Baptist Church in Taylorsville, 321 W. Main Ave.

Tickets are $10 each and are available online now. To order tickets go to Studio3nc.com. Once ordered, tickets will be sent to you in the mail.

Last year, both performances were sold out.