Christmas candy tins sale benefits The Corner Table

NEWTON — People can give a gift that keeps on giving this holiday season by purchasing a homemade candy tin from The Corner Table in Newton.

Since opening its doors in 2002, The Corner Table has grown tremendously, expanding their reach into the community. Thanks to support from those who give, The Corner Table can meet the needs of their hungry guests each day.

The holidays can be a time of great joy, but for many of the hungry and homeless, Christmas may not come at all. Proceeds from the Christmas Candy Tin fundraiser will feed hungry people all year long. Candy tins are $25 and include four types of homemade candies: chocolate fudge, white chocolate Christmas crackle, peppermint bark, and peanut butter balls.

Candy orders for the Candy Tin Fundraiser are due Friday, Nov. 18. Candy order forms can be found online at The Corner Table or orders can be placed by calling 828-464-0355. Candy tin pick-up will be Friday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 16, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Corner Table located at 122 North Main St., Newton.

For more information, contact The Corner Table at info@thecornertable.org, or 828-464-0355, or visit them online at www.thecornertable.org.