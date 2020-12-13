Christmas Bureau helping 670 families

Maj. Rebecca Trayler goes to sleep at night knowing she is part of a team making Christmas happen for children.
She is a corps officer with the Greater Hickory and High Country command of The Salvation Army and part of the team that run the Catawba County Christmas Bureau each year. They make sure gifts get to children and families in need.
“It’s a calling in my life just to know I can go to bed at night and know I made a difference in someone’s life,” Trayler said. “It’s rewarding to know kids who may otherwise have no Christmas will wake up with gifts. … It’s why we do what we do.”
A collection of Hickory agencies come together to form the bureau each year, including The Salvation Army. Normally, the families they accept during the application process come to a fairground in Conover to collect the gifts. They walked through the building to collect the gifts.
This year, the undertaking looks a little different.
With COVID-19 posing a risk to people picking up gifts and volunteers preparing them, the team had to come up with a new plan to make Christmas happen, Trayler said.
This year, the Christmas Bureau set up at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Parents who applied and were accepted for the program will drive through the parking lot and stop at stations along the way — an identification check, a car seat check and finally the gift pickup bay. There, volunteers will hand them their bags with gifts already donated, chosen and organized by volunteers.
“It took a little more creativity on our part and figuring out just what was going to work,” Trayler said.
This year, with the economic impact of COVID-19 causing strain on many families, the gift drive is even more important, Trayler said.
“We know it’s just been a crazy year,” she said. “It’s been really difficult for so many. We’ve had a lot of new families this year because no one wants their kid to go without (Christmas). That’s where we come in, hoping to just give a hand up. It doesn't have to be a forever thing.”
The bureau is giving gifts to 670 families in Catawba County this year, Trayler said.
Brian Murray, with the Hickory Fire Department, heads the department’s efforts to buy bicycles for the children in the program. He was worried the bureau might not see as many donations this year because of the economic impact of COVID-19, but that wasn’t the case.
“I really didn't know how it was going to go with all of the things weve gone through as a community,” he said.
They raised enough money for 670 new bikes for children in need.
The annual program brings meaning to Murray’s Christmas, he said.
“It has truly rejuvenated my Christmas spirit in the aspect of remembering it’s about helping and giving more than it is about me,” he said. “Seeing that there are people out there that may not have anything for their child for Christmas — we’re able to make that difference.”
The Christmas Bureau will be giving gifts out Monday and Tuesday for those who applied earlier this year.
