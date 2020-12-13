Christmas Bureau helping 670 families

“It took a little more creativity on our part and figuring out just what was going to work,” Trayler said.

This year, with the economic impact of COVID-19 causing strain on many families, the gift drive is even more important, Trayler said.

“We know it’s just been a crazy year,” she said. “It’s been really difficult for so many. We’ve had a lot of new families this year because no one wants their kid to go without (Christmas). That’s where we come in, hoping to just give a hand up. It doesn't have to be a forever thing.”

The bureau is giving gifts to 670 families in Catawba County this year, Trayler said.

Brian Murray, with the Hickory Fire Department, heads the department’s efforts to buy bicycles for the children in the program. He was worried the bureau might not see as many donations this year because of the economic impact of COVID-19, but that wasn’t the case.

“I really didn't know how it was going to go with all of the things weve gone through as a community,” he said.

They raised enough money for 670 new bikes for children in need.

The annual program brings meaning to Murray’s Christmas, he said.