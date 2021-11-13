Christmas Bureau coat drive benefits local families

HICKORY — Along with toys and clothing, The Salvation Army also sponsors a coat drive for the Christmas Bureau every year.

Gently used and new coats of all sizes are welcomed, especially coats for children. The collection will run through Dec. 9.

The Catawba County Christmas Bureau is a collaborative eﬀort among many Catawba County agencies and organizations to provide toys, clothing and coats to children and teenagers in need of assistance during the Christmas season. This year it will be held on Dec. 13 and 14 at the Hickory Metro Center.

In 2020, the event helped 667 families representing 1,458 children ages birth to 12 and 398 teens ages 13-18.

Drop off coats at the following locations:

A Cleaner World – 1009 Second St., SE, Hickory

Professional Cleaners – 1041 16th St., Hickory

Professional Cleaners – 232 South Main Ave., Newton

Quality Cleaners & Laundry – 133 Third St., NW, Hickory

Quality Cleaners & Laundry – 1170 S Center St., Hickory

Wyke’s Cleaners – 1413 Second St., NE, Hickory