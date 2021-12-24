Christmas Bureau brings help when it’s needed the most

The event was again held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Dec. 13 and 14 as a drive-thru for families.

Michelle said typically they are the ones adopting families off The Salvation Army Angel Trees. The birth of their triplets changed everything and put them on the other side of needing help.

“When the triplets get into school, the situation will be better. We’ll both be working and might not need the program, but knowing that it is here, it means so much to us,” she said. “I never thought we would need it, but it is a blessing.”

Catawba County United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said it was an honor to be a part of this process.

“To see it from beginning to end was astounding. The work, dedication and soul that goes into helping families in our county was inspiring,” he said. “For as long as I’ve kicked around this county, I had no idea what all was involved.”

He encourages all citizens to get involved next year.

“Make a donation, pick an angel off the trees and then come work with us in helping these families. It’s the best gift I’ve ever received,” Bumgarner said.