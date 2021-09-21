Christmas Bureau applications being accepted

HICKORY — It might be September, but the Catawba County Christmas Bureau “elves” are already hard at work preparing for this year’s annual event, Dec. 13-14.

The Christmas Bureau is a collaborative eﬀort among many Catawba County agencies and organizations to provide toys, food, clothing and coats to children and teenagers in need of assistance during the Christmas season.

In 2020, that meant helping 667 families representing 1,458 children ages birth to 12 and 398 teens ages 13-18.

The event will again be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Dec. 13 and 14 as a drive-thru for families.

Last year, Richard Barber said that was the first time his family, which includes seven children, reached out for help from the Christmas Bureau.

“2020 hasn’t been the best year for everybody, so with all of the difficulties the year has brought, along with other financial problems that come with businesses closing down or limited work, it just made things more difficult this year,” Barber said. “We’re trying our best to keep our heads above water, and this provides another float for us to utilize.”