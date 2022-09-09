Christmas Bureau accepting applications

HICKORY — It might still be September but the Catawba County Christmas Bureau “elves” are already hard at work preparing for this year’s annual event to be held on Dec. 14, 15 and 16.

The Christmas Bureau is a collaborative eﬀort among many Catawba County agencies and organizations to provide toys, food, clothing and coats to children and teenagers in need of assistance during the Christmas season.

In 2021, that meant helping 679 families representing 1,781 children, including 412 teens.

The event will again be held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center as a drive-thru for families.

To reserve an appointment, to complete an application for your family at the Christmas Bureau visit www.ecccm.org/cccb .

Applications will be taken by appointment only the first three weeks of October, Monday through Thursday.

If you cannot access the online site, call 828-465-1702 (ECCCM) or 828-322-2535 (Salvation Army) to schedule your appointment.

What’s required to register

• Photo ID or passport for each applying adult.

• Birth certificate or Medicaid card for all children in the household.

• Custody papers as applicable.

• Current food stamp award letter or proof of all monthly income and expenses.

• Proof of Catawba County residency.

• Complete information for all children in household 17 and under and still in school.

To learn more about being a volunteer for the event, call 828-327-6851 or email John Bailey at the Catawba County United Way – jbailey@ccunitedway.com.