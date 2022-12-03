Christmas Boat Parade planned on Lake Hickory

HICKORY — A Christmas Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. near the Highway 127 Bridge in Bethlehem. Rain date is Dec. 11.

Dozens of boaters decorate pontoon boats and provide multicolored lighted for the enjoyment of visitors.

The parade, coordinated by Lake Hickory Adventures, will host children from the South Mountain Children and Family Services and Santa Claus on the lead boat.

This is a non-ticketed event available to the public at various viewing locations along Lake Hickory. Donations will be accepted at www.southmountain.org/contact/donate/.

The parade will proceed westward to conclude around 8 p.m. after passing under the U.S. 321 bridge. All times are approximate because travel times for the flotilla along the lake can vary.

Participating boaters should rally at Lakeside Marina in Bethlehem before 6 p.m., then line up behind the "big boat" to follow in close single file for the parade. Boats will travel close to shore at several viewing locations. For additional information contact Lake Hickory Adventures.

Spectators can enjoy the parade from various viewing locations:

• 6 p.m. at Lakeside Marina (81 Marina Drive, Hickory) at the N.C. 127 bridge.

• 6:30 Wittenburg Access parking area. Note: the fishing point is closed because of construction.

• 6:45 p.m., Moore's Ferry dock area (250 44th Avenue Circle, NW, Hickory)

• 7:15 p.m., Lovelady Wildlife Area (6162 Rocky Mount Road, Granite Falls)

• 7:45 p.m., Rotary-Geitner Park, (2035 12th Street Drive, NW, Hickory)

• 8 p.m., parking lot of the former Food Factory Restaurant (5251 Hickory Blvd., Hickory) at the U.S. 321 bridge