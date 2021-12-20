Christmas and New Year closings in the surrounding area

Newton city offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 27. Parks will remain open and sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule through the holidays, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

Caldwell County offices will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27, Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 27. Trash will not be collected on Dec. 24 or Dec. 27. If your garbage is normally picked up on Fridays, it will be picked up on Dec. 22. If your garbage is normally picked up on Mondays, it will be picked up on Dec. 29. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue will be closed on Dec. 25, according to the city’s website.

Alexander County offices will be closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville town hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, according to the town’s website.

New Year’s closings