Christmas and New Year closings in the surrounding area

Federal offices will be closed on Dec. 24 in observance of Christmas. All U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed on Dec. 25. Mail will be delivered as usual on Dec. 24, but will not be delivered on Dec. 25. Post offices will open and resume regular mail delivery on Dec. 27, according to www.usps.com.
Catawba County government offices will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 and will reopen Dec. 28, Catawba County Communications & Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 and will reopen Dec. 28, McCauley said.
The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, McCauley said.
Catawba County Public Health will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27. However, StarMed will continue to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Public Health building, Monday through Friday that week, McCauley said.
The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27 and will reopen Dec. 28, McCauley said.
The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will close at noon on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27 following its usual schedule.
The Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 27 and will reopen Dec. 28, McCauley said.
Hickory city offices will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 27. Offices will reopen on Dec. 28 at 8:30 a.m. Hickory sanitation services (garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collection) will continue without interruption, a news release from the city of Hickory said.
Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 27, the release said.
Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 27, the release said. Hickory parks are open 365 days a year.
Highland Recreation Center will close early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, and remain closed through Dec. 26. Highland will resume normal hours of operation on Dec. 27. Ridgeview Recreation Center will close early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, and remain closed through Dec. 26. Ridgeview will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, and will resume normal hours on Dec. 28. Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 27. Brown Penn will be open normal hours Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. Westmont Senior Center will be closed on Dec. 23, the release said.
Newton city offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 27. Parks will remain open and sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule through the holidays, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.
Caldwell County offices will be closed from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27, Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.
Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 27. Trash will not be collected on Dec. 24 or Dec. 27. If your garbage is normally picked up on Fridays, it will be picked up on Dec. 22. If your garbage is normally picked up on Mondays, it will be picked up on Dec. 29. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue will be closed on Dec. 25, according to the city’s website.
Alexander County offices will be closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, according to the county’s website.
Taylorsville town hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, according to the town’s website.
New Year’s closings
Federal offices will be closed on Dec. 31 in observance of the new year. U.S. post offices will be open on Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1. All post office locations will open and resume regular mail delivery on Jan. 3, according to www.usps.com.
Catawba County government offices will be closed Dec. 31, McCauley said.
All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open during the New Year’s holiday, McCauley said.
Catawba County Public Health will be closed Dec. 31. StarMed will continue to offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Public Health building Monday through Friday that week, McCauley said.
The Catawba County Animal Shelter will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The shelter will reopen Jan. 4 following its usual schedule, McCauley said.
The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be closed Jan. 1. The Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, McCauley said.
Hickory city offices will also be closed Dec. 31, and will reopen on Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m., a release from the city of Hickory said.
Hickory Public Library — the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch — will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the release said.
Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices will be closed Dec. 31. Highland Recreation Center will be closed Jan. 1. Ridgeview Recreation Center will be closed Jan 1. Brown Penn Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, the release said.
Newton city offices will be closed Dec. 31. Parks will be open and sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule.
Caldwell County Offices will be closed Dec. 31.
Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Dec. 31, said Joshua Harris, Lenoir’s director of communications and public information. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue will be closed Jan. 1, according to the city’s website.
Alexander County offices will be closed Dec. 31, according to the county’s website.
Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed Dec. 31, according to the town’s website.