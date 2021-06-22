Christian young adult group will meet

HICKORY — All are welcome on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m., to St. Aloysius Catholic Church’s lower level in Hickory, for Foothills Faith and Friendship Christian Young Adult Group’s “Spring Into Summer” meetup.

The social will include a short scripture study focused on changing seasons, free food and refreshments, and games. The group has taken a sabbatical since early last year due to COVID-19. There will be a call-in virtual option available at 828-578-2732 for those who would like to participate but remain physically distant. Masks indoors are recommended, especially for those unvaccinated.

An optional “dutch” dinner at adjacent Salsaritas will be at 6:30 p.m., before the church meet-up.

Church sponsors include St. Aloysius, Corinth Reformed Church, and The Episcopal Church of The Ascension.

Foothills Faith and Friendship’s mission is to encourage friendship and fellowship between young adults in western North Carolina through Christianity. For more information, go to www.Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA or contact organizer Aaron Kohrs at aakohrs121@yahoo.com. The group welcomes all people and charges no entrance fee or membership dues.