Christian group plans public Thanksgiving dinner
HICKORY — Foothills Faith and Friendship, a Hickory-based young adult Christian group, welcomes all people to a Thanksgiving of Sharing on Monday, Nov. 22, 6 p.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church’s lower level in Hickory.

With the awareness that the holiday season is the busiest but also loneliest time of year for many, Foothills Faith and Friendship will host a public Thanksgiving dinner for all who want to share a meal with new friends.

Attendees are asked to bring food to share with several people and canned (dry) food items to be donated to the local soup kitchen.

There will be a seasonally-appropriate scripture reading and discussion, prayer, showing of a short Thanksgiving movie, games and social time, and dinner. All ages and faiths are welcome.

For more information, go to Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA. Foothills Faith and Friendship is sponsored by St. Aloysius, Corinth Reformed, and Episocpal Church of Ascension.

RSVP and send questions to organizer Aaron Kohrs at aakohrs121@yahoo.com or 828-578-2732.

