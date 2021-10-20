Choral, storytelling concerts on tap for weekend

The Hickory Choral Society will hold its fall concert on Sunday at 5 p.m. under the Sails on Union Square in downtown Hickory. This concert is free and open to the public.

After an 18-month break from in-person rehearsals and performances, the Hickory Choral Society is coming together again. The choral society resumed rehearsals in August and began to work on their fall concert entitled “Walking Together.” The performance will take place just steps from the soon-to-be-completed City Walk portion of the Hickory Trail.

The concert will open with André Thomas’s “I Hear America Singing.” The original text and tune celebrate our return to in-person singing. The selection also includes the African American spiritual “Walk Together, Children,” a title and conviction that inspired the concert’s programing.

Other selections tied to the walking, journeying and travel theme in the mostly-pops program include “Walking on Sunshine,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” and “Don’t Stop Believing,” the number-one hit by the band Journey.

The concert will also highlight togetherness through the performance of popular music and Broadway tunes with inspiring messages.