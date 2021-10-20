Choral, storytelling concerts on tap for weekend

West African musical storyteller to perform downtown
The city of Hickory’s 2021 Sails Original Music Series continues with Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba on Friday, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Hickory.
Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba explore the spiritual songs, stories and rhythms of Senegal’s Mandé culture. Cissokho comes from a long line of prominent musical storytellers known as griots who are entrusted to maintain a West African village’s genealogies and important ceremonial affairs through song.
Cissokho and his band, Kaira Ba, effortlessly integrate the traditional sounds of the kora with a modern rush of electric guitar and an exuberant rhythm section. Together, Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba sustain one of West Africa’s most expressive legacies with their own energetic interpretations.
Kaira Ba is committed to sharing its story and music in the name of cross-cultural learning, believing that music has the power to transgress borders and serve as an important resource for education, restoration and healing.
Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Union Square businesses will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square. There are a variety of close-by restaurants to also patronize.
HCS celebrates the Hickory Trail in Fall Concert
The Hickory Choral Society will hold its fall concert on Sunday at 5 p.m. under the Sails on Union Square in downtown Hickory. This concert is free and open to the public.
After an 18-month break from in-person rehearsals and performances, the Hickory Choral Society is coming together again. The choral society resumed rehearsals in August and began to work on their fall concert entitled “Walking Together.” The performance will take place just steps from the soon-to-be-completed City Walk portion of the Hickory Trail.
The concert will open with André Thomas’s “I Hear America Singing.” The original text and tune celebrate our return to in-person singing. The selection also includes the African American spiritual “Walk Together, Children,” a title and conviction that inspired the concert’s programing.
Other selections tied to the walking, journeying and travel theme in the mostly-pops program include “Walking on Sunshine,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” and “Don’t Stop Believing,” the number-one hit by the band Journey.
The concert will also highlight togetherness through the performance of popular music and Broadway tunes with inspiring messages.
Concert-goers are encouraged to social distance when possible and wear masks when in close proximity to attendees from another household.
Traveling book club to meet Tuesday
The Hickory Public Library’s newest traveling book group, the Page Burners, meets at a new location every month.
This month the Craft Beer Cellar will host the Page Burners on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Read whatever book you would like and come ready to discuss with others.
Craft Beer Cellar is located at 109 Government Ave., Hickory, near the City Walk. Masks are required at the Craft Beer Cellar. Masks will be available for attendees if they do not have one.
To host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.
For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.
Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.